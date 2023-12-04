SOUTH PORTLAND — Southern Maine Community College proudly announces a significant donation from philanthropist Caron Chess to bolster the educational opportunities for certified nursing assistants pursuing higher education in the Health Science pathway. The generous contribution of $50,000 aims to provide scholarships to current CNAs who are SMCC students and are seeking to advance their careers through education.

Chess’ gift to SMCC is the commitment to honoring her late husband’s legacy, Dan Wartenberg. Wartenberg was a revered epidemiologist, teacher, researcher, and community advocate who passed from Alzheimer’s disease on Aug. 21, 2020. Chess is focused on emphasizing the importance of fostering educational pathways for CNAs, especially those within Maine’s New Mainer population, who aspire to enhance their lives through continued education in healthcare.

“After Dan’s diagnosis, he spoke often to teach people they could lead meaningful lives with Alzheimer’s. As his disease progressed, I was fortunate to witness the remarkable work done by CNAs to do just that, continue to help make Dan’s life meaningful,” Chess shared.” During his care in the memory unit, CNAs were his primary caregivers. Their unwavering compassion and tireless commitment while helping to enhance my husband’s life was truly inspiring. Dan was a champion of uplifting the community in many ways, so I can’t imagine a better way to honor his legacy than by championing CNA students and their path to education. Their devotion deserves recognition and support, and I’m honored to play a role in helping students achieve their life goals within a career so vital to our community’s well-being.”

The scholarship initiative seeks to address the critical need for trained healthcare professionals in Maine and highlights the pivotal role CNAs play in patient care. By facilitating access to higher education, this donation aims to equip CNAs with the necessary tools and knowledge to continue along the Health Science pathway, thereby strengthening the healthcare workforce in the region.

“We are so thankful for Caron Chess and her thoughtful act of kindness to support SMCC students,” SMCC Nursing Program Chairperson Jessica Dreves said. “CNAs are the backbone of the nursing profession, and this gift will support students who are already giving so much to the healthcare community and aid them in building a sustainable future in the workforce. As a former CNA, I am thrilled that the SMCC Foundation will be able to offer this additional support to this student population.”

“This gift aligns perfectly with SMCC’s commitment to providing accessible education and supporting our community’s healthcare needs,” Julie Chase, dean of the SMCC Foundation, said. “We are honored to be entrusted with these funds and look forward to empowering aspiring CNAs in their educational pursuits.”

The donation will create scholarships for CNAs enrolled in the health science pathway programs at SMCC, enabling them to achieve their academic and professional goals.

“My journey from CNA to pursuing my RN was once a distant dream,” SMCC student Erin Huebner said. “Working in memory care as a CNA provided invaluable experience that I’ll bring into every role throughout my nursing career, helping me to achieve my dream. The support Ms. Chess provides to SMCC students pursuing further education is invaluable and will lead to the fulfillment of other dreams. I’m thankful for the incredible generosity while acknowledging and supporting a profession often unseen and underappreciated.”

To learn more about SMCC’s health sciences pathway, please visit https://www.smccme.edu/academics/pathways/health-sciences/.

The SMCC Foundation raises money from businesses, civic groups, community leaders and individuals for academic programs, classrooms and equipment, and scholarships for deserving students. People can support the Foundation by calling 207-741-5559 or visiting www.smccME.edu/foundation.