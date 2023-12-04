BANGOR — St. Joseph Healthcare celebrates the holiday season with the official lighting of the hospital’s Christmas display to honor loved ones who cannot be with us this holiday season, held in the Demaso Hospital Lobby at 360 Broadway. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 and is free and open to all.

Each ornament hung on the remembrance trees is in memory of a loved one who passed away. Funds raised from the purchase of these ornaments benefit hospital programs, such as the Healing Arts program, which provides live music from the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and rotating art exhibits for patients.

The event includes holiday caroling performances by children of the St. John’s Youth Choir and John Bapst Choir for patients and attendees, appearances by Mr. And Mrs. Clause, Hot cocoa and cookies, and the annual “flipping of the light switch” by St. Joe’s president and Celeste Hadley, 7, Jonathan Hadley, 9.

“Every season, our team and community look forward to the St. Joes Lights of Remembrance event,”

said Mary Prybylo, St. Joseph Healthcare president. She adds “It serves as a nice opportunity to remember and honor loved ones who have passed away and who will be missed this holiday season, while also celebrating the joy and hope that the holidays can bring. When the lights turn on, and you see everyone smile, it’s a wonderful thing.”

Located in Bangor, St. Joseph Healthcare is a 112-bed acute care community hospital supported by a network of primary care providers and specialists focused on delivering personalized care to all. St. Joseph Healthcare employs more than 1,000 people in more than 30 departments. Our dedicated people extend the very best care to others by living our mission every day.