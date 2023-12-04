Urban Pizza has opened seven years after its owner announced his plans to launch another restaurant in Bangor.

Urban Pizza opened at 329 Main St. in Bangor, next to Dunkin’ Donuts, over the weekend. The restaurant, which seats roughly 60 people, has not launched social media because it is still in soft opening mode, owner Matt Haskell wrote on Facebook.

Haskell, who is from Bangor, owns Blaze at 18 Broad St. He also has locations in Bar Harbor, Biddeford, Blue Hill, Camden and Dover-Foxcroft, where there is a fermentation facility.

Urban Pizza is separate from the Blaze restaurants and breweries. It was first announced in October 2016 and slated to offer wood-fired pizza and craft beer.

“Remember, folks, we are a fast, casual counter-service establishment,” Haskell wrote Friday. “But please, be patient as we continue to train and learn, and as we finish a few tech installations and other minor details.”

It took years for Urban Pizza to open due to a series of complications, including licensing and updating all locations to have brewing capabilities on site, Haskell told the Bangor Daily News last September. The COVID-19 pandemic further slowed the process and put major strains on the supply chain.

Urban Pizza will offer outdoor seating in the summer, he said.

The restaurant’s menu is viewable online. Prices for 14-inch pizzas range from $16 to $24, and toppings can be modified.

Nine pizza options are available, or customers can build their own pie. The options include a bacon and clam pizza, mushroom pizza, spicy honey soppressata pizza, and vodka pizza, which features vodka sauce, buffalo mozzarella, shaved red onion, pancetta, bell pepper, parmesan and olive oil.

Burgers include “Urban Classic,” “Urban Diner” and “Urban Smash” styles, all served on a soft Hawaiian bun. Among the restaurant’s other offerings are a Brussels sprouts Caesar salad, loaded tots and poutine.

Pugnuts Ice Cream and Gelato, based in the Hancock County town of Surry, is available for dessert.

BDN writer Emily Burnham contributed to this report.