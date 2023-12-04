Rejean Boucher scoops snow from a Fort Kent driveway in December 2022. Credit: Jessica Potila / St. John Valley Times

After fits of winter weather it looks like most of Maine can anticipate a white Christmas, or at least a few days of snow as the holiday season ramps up.

The Monday morning snow storm brought power outages across Maine, along with nearly a foot of precipitation in some areas.

More than 25,000 Mainers were without power on Monday morning, according to the Associated Press, and many more were left to shovel off their porch steps and clear out the driveway.

Here’s how much snow Mainers across the state had to contend with on Monday:

Rangeley, Franklin County: 12.2 inches

Newry, Oxford County: 11.6 inches

Farmington, Franklin County: 11 inches 

Jackman, Somerset County: 9 inches 

Bethel, Oxford County: 8.2 inches 

Lincoln, Penobscot County: 8 inches

Augusta, Kennebec County: 8 inches

Livermore Falls, Androscoggin County: 8 inches

Greenville, Piscataquis County: 8 inches 

Bangor, Penobscot County: 5.5 inches

Camden, Knox County: 4.6 inches

Eastport, Washington County: 4.4 inches

Surry, Hancock County: 4.3 inches

Acton, York County: 4.2 inches

Houlton, Aroostook County: 3.3 inches

Presque Isle, Aroostook County: 2 inches 

Portland Jetport, Cumberland County: 1.5 inches 

Caribou, Aroostook County: 1.4 inches

Fort Kent, Aroostook County: 1 inch

Biddeford, York County: 0.3 inches 

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.