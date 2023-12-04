After fits of winter weather it looks like most of Maine can anticipate a white Christmas, or at least a few days of snow as the holiday season ramps up.
The Monday morning snow storm brought power outages across Maine, along with nearly a foot of precipitation in some areas.
More than 25,000 Mainers were without power on Monday morning, according to the Associated Press, and many more were left to shovel off their porch steps and clear out the driveway.
Here’s how much snow Mainers across the state had to contend with on Monday:
Rangeley, Franklin County: 12.2 inches
Newry, Oxford County: 11.6 inches
Farmington, Franklin County: 11 inches
Jackman, Somerset County: 9 inches
Bethel, Oxford County: 8.2 inches
Lincoln, Penobscot County: 8 inches
Augusta, Kennebec County: 8 inches
Livermore Falls, Androscoggin County: 8 inches
Greenville, Piscataquis County: 8 inches
Bangor, Penobscot County: 5.5 inches
Camden, Knox County: 4.6 inches
Eastport, Washington County: 4.4 inches
Surry, Hancock County: 4.3 inches
Acton, York County: 4.2 inches
Houlton, Aroostook County: 3.3 inches
Presque Isle, Aroostook County: 2 inches
Portland Jetport, Cumberland County: 1.5 inches
Caribou, Aroostook County: 1.4 inches
Fort Kent, Aroostook County: 1 inch
Biddeford, York County: 0.3 inches