After fits of winter weather it looks like most of Maine can anticipate a white Christmas, or at least a few days of snow as the holiday season ramps up.

The Monday morning snow storm brought power outages across Maine, along with nearly a foot of precipitation in some areas.

More than 25,000 Mainers were without power on Monday morning, according to the Associated Press, and many more were left to shovel off their porch steps and clear out the driveway.

Here’s how much snow Mainers across the state had to contend with on Monday:

Rangeley, Franklin County: 12.2 inches

Newry, Oxford County: 11.6 inches

Farmington, Franklin County: 11 inches

Jackman, Somerset County: 9 inches

Bethel, Oxford County: 8.2 inches

Lincoln, Penobscot County: 8 inches

Augusta, Kennebec County: 8 inches

Livermore Falls, Androscoggin County: 8 inches

Greenville, Piscataquis County: 8 inches

Bangor, Penobscot County: 5.5 inches

Camden, Knox County: 4.6 inches

Eastport, Washington County: 4.4 inches

Surry, Hancock County: 4.3 inches

Acton, York County: 4.2 inches

Houlton, Aroostook County: 3.3 inches

Presque Isle, Aroostook County: 2 inches

Portland Jetport, Cumberland County: 1.5 inches

Caribou, Aroostook County: 1.4 inches

Fort Kent, Aroostook County: 1 inch

Biddeford, York County: 0.3 inches