State police arrested a Portland man on Monday for killing a Westbrook man in late November.

Deng Malual, 36, was arrested without incident at about 2:30 p.m. on Portland Street in Portland and charged with the murder of 61-year-old Clarence James Pearson, according to Maine State Police. Pearson was found dead in a Mechanic Street apartment on Nov. 28.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Malual was brought to Cumberland County Jail. His initial appearance in court has not yet been scheduled.