A steam explosion fueled by “thermal runaway” killed a New Gloucester man Saturday, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

“Basically the furnace became overloaded with fuel,” Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a press release. “Once it started to burn, it didn’t stop.”

Moss said pressure eventually built up in the boiler which caused the boiler to fail and created the explosion that killed 44-year-old Lado Lodoka.

A family member was inside the Intervale Road home at the time and was able to get out safely, police reported after the incident.