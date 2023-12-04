A Maine man was convicted on Nov. 30 by a federal jury in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that operated in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and northern California.

Jacob Parlin, 44, was convicted on two counts related to possession and intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Parlin was indicted with nine other people in December 2021. His crimes date to March 30, 2021, in Allston, Massachusetts, and Seabrook, New Hampshire, according to court records.

Parlin is the final defendant to be convicted in the case.

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 7, 2024. Each of the charges carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.