In our modern-day health care world, patients of all ages are treated by physicians and doctors. The common phrase, “I will do everything I can to help you,” is often used to assure patients that they will get the best care to support their needs. But what happens to patients who don’t have the money to be seen by those physicians and doctors?

The health care system is flawed, especially for larger families with multiple people to support. Health insurance is expensive, and families with a more significant number of members have increased insurance costs. Volunteering at our local hospital has given me perspective on families who may need to focus all their attention on one person. But paying for being in the hospital puts a lot of stress on families’ finances.

Even with insurance, many Americans spend substantially more on medical needs. The truth is that the necessary treatments required for families have put many in difficult positions. The cost of treatments, medication and appointments continues to climb, but regardless of socioeconomic status, people deserve to be treated and cared for. Having providers allow “pro bono” consultations or appointments and having routines where physicians can offer free treatment to patients would open up a new world of opportunities for those who don’t have the insurance to cover regular visits. Of course, it wouldn’t apply to everyone, but offering it to those who ask or who may appear to need extra help would be highly beneficial.

Liliana Tankel

Dedham