Penquis and Blueberry Broadcasting have launched their annual Christmas is for Kids program. The program, a 43-year tradition, supports local children and families in Maine by helping with gift-giving during the holidays. This year, more than 1,500 children can be found on the Christmas is for Kids website waiting for a holiday sponsor.

When visiting the website, http://www.christmasisforkids.org, there are a variety of ways to sponsor a child. One can choose a child to sponsor and drop off the gifts to Penquis’ Bangor location, choose a child to sponsor and donate an amount of their choosing for the child and Penquis’ elves will gather the gifts, or make a general donation, which will go to unsponsored children. The website has many search features to allow one to find a child by age, town, and toy interests.

Donated gifts do not need to be wrapped. The drop-off deadline for gifts is Dec. 18. Penquis is a central drop-off location for all gifts at 262 Harlow Street, Bangor, ME.

Christmas is for Kids is made possible by 16 social service programs or nonprofit agencies that enroll local children and families facing significant hardships. It is proudly sponsored by Katahdin Trust.

Any questions about the program can be directed to Renae Muscatell at rmuscatell@penquis.org.