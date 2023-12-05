AUGUSTA — Efficiency Maine announced it has added two instructional videos to the resources that support its initiative to loan out electricity monitors through participating libraries. The aim of the videos is to help consumers learn how to monitor and measure their electricity usage with the goal of reducing their electricity bill. Maine residents can now access the updated electricity monitor webpage, which features these new items, as well as includes updated monitor instruction sheets.

The initiative is a part of the quasi-state agency’s growing collection of DIY tips, tools, rebates, and weatherization resources. The monitor campaign is designed to encourage consumers to understand and manage their electricity consumption by giving residents tools that can show them how much electricity they consume on a monthly and yearly basis.

“There are plenty of smaller, low-cost steps Mainers can take to reduce their energy use, increase their comfort, and lower their energy bills,” said Michael Stoddard, executive director of Efficiency Maine. “The monitors can help identify which appliances are using the most electricity. Armed with that information, some consumers may make decisions about how and when they use them.”

Starting in 2008, Efficiency Maine has supplied electricity monitor kits to most of Maine’s libraries interested in loaning them to their patrons. New monitors and an education campaign were relaunched in August 2021. Each kit includes an electricity monitor, a 25-page home energy efficiency tips booklet, paper instructions on how to use the electricity monitor, and educational activity worksheets for families and children. A new blog on the Efficiency Maine website contains a more detailed description of the electricity monitors instructions and how they can help residents.

“We’re pleased to partner with Efficiency Maine to help Mainers make informed decisions about how to cut energy costs,” said Lori Fisher, Maine state librarian. “Providing the monitor along with information on how to use it and other resources about energy efficiency is one way local libraries contribute to their communities. I hope everyone takes advantage of this program.”

“Library guests have appreciated the opportunity to take home the electricity monitors provided by Efficiency Maine,” said Andrea DeBiase, library director at Carrabassett Valley Public Library. “They are always surprised by the results and sometimes come back to borrow the monitor kit a second time!”

Patrons can borrow a monitor free of charge from participating Maine libraries. If there is no library in town, consumers can visit the Maine State Library’s website to request materials via postal mail.

More information about the electricity monitor loaner initiative can be found at https://www.efficiencymaine.com/at-home/electricity-monitor-loaners/.

Using an electricity monitor is only one way homeowners and tenants can evaluate their energy use and identify possible ways to help manage their bills. Efficiency Maine offers residents incentives of up to $9,200 for insulation upgrades to increase their home’s energy efficiency. It also has produced a downloadable Winter Energy-Saving Tips flier that describes useful do-it-yourself heating and weatherization steps and best practices on how to help homeowners seal their homes against drafts and use existing heating systems more efficiently.

The Efficiency Maine Trust is the independent, quasi-state agency established to plan and implement energy efficiency programs in Maine. Through its suite of nationally recognized programs, Efficiency Maine provides consumer information, marketing support, demonstration pilots, discounts, rebates, loans, and other initiatives to promote high-efficiency equipment and operations that help Maine’s homes, businesses, and institutions reduce their energy costs and lower their greenhouse gas emissions. The result is job growth, better grid reliability, improved energy independence, a stronger local economy, and critical progress toward meeting the State’s climate change goals. Efficiency Maine is governed by a Board of Trustees with oversight from the Maine Public Utilities Commission. Visit www.efficiencymaine.com for more information.