Maine Medical Center in Portland received a Top Teaching Hospital distinction and Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick received a Top General Hospital award for quality and safety.

PORTLAND – The Leapfrog Group has recognized two hospitals in the MaineHealth system with Top Hospital Awards for outstanding quality and safety. Maine Medical Center in Portland has been named a Top Teaching Hospital for the second straight year and Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick has been named a Top General Hospital. The Leapfrog Top Hospital awards are considered among the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive.

Leapfrog, a national evaluator of hospital quality and safety, considered more than 2,100 hospitals for its awards. Just 6 percent were chosen as top hospitals, 75 of them in the Top Teaching Hospital category and 34 in the Top General Hospital category.

“Providing patients with the highest quality, safe patient-centered care is something our care team prioritizes every day at Maine Medical Center,” said Maine Medical Center Chief Medical Officer and Interim President Joel Botler, MD. “It is gratifying to see our care team’s hard work acknowledged in the Leapfrog Top Hospital Awards for a second year in a row.”

“Earning Leapfrog’s Top Hospital designation reflects our care team’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient-centered care,’’ said Christopher Bowe, MD, Mid Coast – Parkview Health president. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s continued efforts to build a culture of safety and excellence.”

Leapfrog considers the quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. Hospitals also must rank top among their peers in Leapfrog’s hospital survey.

“Our MaineHealth care teams are always focused on the quality and safety of our patient care,” said MaineHealth Chief Quality Officer Omar Hasan, MD, MPH. “We look forward to building on the success that these awards represent and have launched a number of initiatives to standardize our processes across the system.”

You can learn more about the standards Leapfrog applied in its Top Hospital Methodology and see the full list of this year’s Top Hospitals here.