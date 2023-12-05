A Troy man had his leg severed from his body Monday in what the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office described to The Republican Journal as a “farming accident.”

The incident happened at 763 Bangor Road at about 10:35 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Emergency personnel at the scene found an adult man with a fully severed leg.

The man, who has not been named, was transported by LifeFlight helicopter for additional medical treatment. The sheriff’s office did not provide the location or any additional information about his condition.