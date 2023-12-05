SCARBOROUGH — Local non-profits will receive contributions totaling $10,500 through the Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s new ’12 Days of Local Giving Local’ initiative. At a kick-off event held at the Locker Project in South Portland, the credit union made a $2,500 contribution to the organization and helped to pack hundreds of holiday bags to feed children and their families over the holiday break.

“Our objective through this new initiative is to both highlight and support local non-profits and to thank them for what they do for our community. The 12 non-profits selected represent a variety of causes including ending hunger, ending domestic violence, outdoor spaces, and protecting animals. We have a long history of looking for ways to make a difference not just by providing financial services to our members but to organizations that serve our community. The ’12 Days of Local Giving’ initiative is an opportunity to deposit some joy for the people and organizations who do so much to make where we live better,” explained David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country.

From Dec. 5–23, Town & Country will deliver financial contributions and, in some cases, also provide volunteer time to 12 non-profits in Cumberland and York County.

Kevin Bogart, operations manager at the Locker Project, said the “contribution means so much at this time of year. Town & Country is a great community partner and we are very appreciative of the support.”

The following organizations will receive contributions during Town & Country’s ’12 Days of Local Giving Local’ (non-profit and location are below):

Day 1 – Locker Project, South Portland

Day 2 – Portland Trails, Portland

Day 3 – Wreaths Across America – Maine, Evergreen Cemetery, Portland

Day 4 – Through These Doors – Portland, Brunswick and Bridgton

Day 5 – Greater Portland Family Promise – Portland

Day 6 – Animal Welfare Society – Kennebunk

Day 7 – Saco Food Pantry – Saco

Day 8 – Biddeford Food Pantry – Biddeford

Day 9 – Scarborough Food Pantry – Scarborough

Day 10 – South Portland Food Pantry – South Portland

Day 11 – Project FEED – Portland

Day 12 – First Baptist Church Food Pantry – Portland

“We cherish the opportunity to spread some joy, especially in light of all that has happened in our communities, across the country and the world during the past few months. Coming together to offer appreciation and support is a core part of who we are and what we do, not only as a credit union but as a community,” added Jon Paradise, senior VP at Town & Country FCU.



As Maine’s second-largest credit union with 40,000 members, Town & Country is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and services to people who live, work, go to school, or worship in Cumberland and York Counties. In 2022, Town & Country was named “Best Credit Union in the 207” and “Best Mortgage Lender in the 207,” and was recently named “Best Credit Union” in the Best of Portland competition. It is also the only Maine credit union to be designated as one of Maine’s “Best Credit Unions” by Forbes in three out of the past six years. The credit union has approximately $550 million in assets and is part of the largest branch network in the country. To learn more, visit http://www.tcfcu.com.