Abby Kraemer wasn’t sure she would be able to play Division I soccer coming out of Resurrection Catholic Secondary School in Kitchener, Ontario.

She had only one scholarship offer, from the University of Maine.

Kraemer took the offer and, three years later, she became the first player in school history to be selected as an All-American.

The junior striker was chosen a second team All-American after leading the Black Bears to their first ever America East tournament championship and NCAA playoff berth. She is the first America East player since 2012 to be chosen an All-American and the first to earn a first or second team berth since 2005.

The 5-foot-8 Kraemer had a team-leading 13 goals to go with four assists for 30 points in 18 games.

She had six game-winning goals, which tied her for sixth in the country among players from 336 Division I schools. The Waterloo, Ontario, native’s .72 goals per game average tied her for 13th in the nation and her 1.67 points per game average tied her for 14th.

She averaged two shots on goal per game, which was tied for 10th.

“To be able to come here and achieve this … I didn’t even think this was possible,” said Kraemer, who just turned in October. “I definitely wasn’t expecting it. When coach (Scott Atherley) called me to tell me, I was in shock.”

She insisted that it was a team award.

“As a goal scorer, I love when I get to be the one who puts the ball in the net or gets an assist on a goal. But the buildup to the goal comes from everyone on the field, all the way from the back to up top to whoever puts it in,” said Kraemer, whose senior sister, Kayla, is also a forward on the team.

Kraemer is one of just two Canadians among the 46 players selected to the first, second or third teams. She is one of just five players from a New England school.

The other Canadian is Harvard defender Jade Rose, who was selected to the third team.

Kraemer and Rose faced each other in the first round of the NCAA playoffs, with Harvard triumphing 3-0.

“Jade is on the Canadian senior women’s national team. To be able to share this with that great of a player is huge,” Kraemer said.

Atherley said Kraemer deserved the honor.

“When you think about the commitment she makes every day, it’s a justifiable award,” said Atherley, who just completed his 24th season as the Black Bears’ coach. “Her commitment is as good as any player I’ve coached at Maine.”

He said Kraemer is much more than just a goal scorer. He called her a “remarkable athlete with deceptive speed” and that she leads the team in one-on-one duels.

Kraemer scored two goals in the 2-1 America East semifinal win over Vermont. Her second goal came on a perfectly placed free kick with just 29 seconds left in regulation.

Kraemer has been a productive scorer ever since she stepped foot on the Orono campus.

She was the team’s leading scorer as a freshman with five goals and one assist and earned a berth on the America East All-RookieTeam. She was the team’s second-leading scorer her sophomore year with six goals and two assists and was an America East second team pick.

This season, she was the league’s Striker of the Year and a first team pick after leading the league in most offensive categories.

She said her dramatic improvement from 2022 to 2023 had a lot to do with the team.

“I had more experience and everyone had more motivation after losing in the semifinals [to New Hampshire] to get the job done this year,” she said.

She said she and her teammates are “itching” to get back to training after the Christmas break.

They will have a spring season and will begin building for next season and defending their title. after going 11-2-6 this season.

Atherley said Kraemer’s All-American status will help UMaine’s recruiting efforts.

“It will show [recruits] they will have the opportunity to develop here and to be recognized among the best players in the country,” he said.