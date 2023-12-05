The Office of Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday identified the victims of a Nov. 29 crash on the Maine Turnpike in Portland that killed three people.

Brandon Crawford-Adams, 23, of Old Orchard Beach, was driving the wrong way on the turnpike in a gray 2018 Honda Civic with passenger Julia Chapdelaine, 22, of Dudley, Massachusetts, at about 9:40 p.m. when he hit a black 2014 Toyota Rav4 driven by Alpha Anastacio, 33, of Portland.

Police said the vehicles burst into flames, and all three occupants died at the scene.

The car driven by Crawford-Adams hit a silver 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck before colliding with Anastacio’s vehicle, according to Maine State Police. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.