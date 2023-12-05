The Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick is a nonprofit that rehabilitates wildlife and teaches people about them.

On Tuesday, the Center for Wildlife unveiled its newest animal ambassador, Poppy the porcupine.

“Poppy actually came to us from Connecticut, they saw our announcement about Henry,” said Kristen Lamb, the executive director for the Center for Wildlife.

Henry the porcupine was a beloved animal ambassador who recently passed away. Poppy has some big quills to fill.

“The rehabilitator knew she had to live in a sanctuary, so the timing was just incredible,” Lamb said. “Henry just melted our hearts, and we know Poppy will do the same.”

As much as Henry knew how to steal the show, these porcupines offer a great learning opportunity.

“There’s a lot of incredible things about these creatures,” said Josh Bower, the director of education and outreach for the Center for Wildlife.

If you want to say hello to Poppy or any of the animals at the Center for Wildlife, it is open Thursday through Sunday and has winter break activities lined up for kids.

“Our winter camps are three days a week and our Santa’s workshop coming up,” Bower said.