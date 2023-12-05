Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Undoubtedly, American society has taken great strides toward gender equality in the past few decades. However, many are content to settle for gender-based double standards in the way that our children are raised and regarded. This is especially apparent in the language that is used toward young boys compared with young girls. What is considered a positive behavior in a boy may be seen as a negative in a girl, and vice versa. For example, girls who take charge among their peers are often referred to as “bossy,” while boys who do the same are praised as “leaders.” Boys who behave in any way stereotyped as being feminine are derogatorily called “sissies,” while girls who behave in any way stereotyped as being masculine are labeled as “tomboys.” These discrepancies may seem insignificant, but they point to America’s problematic treatment of gender.

Gender expectations begin at infancy, starting with how we speak to our children and, more specifically, how we encourage them. According to developmental psychology, childhood is a critical period for the foundation of cognitive, social and emotional competency. Therefore, parents should be more mindful of how they raise their children in the context of our gendered society. A child’s individuality and budding sense of self should never be undermined, regardless of the molds others may try to shape them into. Let your sons feel, let daughters lead. A truly egalitarian future America can only exist if we leave gender roles and expectations behind completely.

Spring LaRose

Bangor