Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer is pleased to welcome three new oncologist/hematologists. Khalil Kamar, MD, Deepali Pandey, MD, and Alexander Wu, MD recently joined the team to expand access to care. All three doctors are board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible for certification in Oncology and Hematology. Dr. Wu is also board certified in Palliative Care.

Dr. Kamar earned his medical degree from the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Beirut Arab University in Lebanon. He completed an internship at Beirut Governmental University Hospital and Sahel General Hospital in Lebanon, an Internal Medicine residency at both Beirut Governmental University Hospital in Lebanon and Northwell, Staten Island University Hospital in New York. Dr. Kamar completed his training through a Hematology/Oncology fellowship at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn. Dr. Kamar specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors using chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and hormonal therapy, and treats individuals with malignant blood disorders as well as non-cancerous blood disorders.

Dr. Pandey received her bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery from Darbhanga Medical College in India and completed an Internal Medicine residency at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts. After a fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center in New York, she completed a fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center in Lexington. She also received training in the Principles and Practice of Clinical Research from the TH Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University. Dr. Pandey treats patients with solid tumors, as well as benign and malignant blood disorders, and has a special interest in breast cancer.

Dr. Wu received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at New York Medical College/St Joseph’s University Hospital in New Jersey. After a fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, he completed a Hematology/Oncology fellowship at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn. Dr. Wu specializes in treating a wide range of solid tumors, along with both benign and malignant blood disorders.

“We recognize the importance of ensuring our patients receive care right here at home,” says Donna Boehm, MSN, MPH, RN, vice president, Oncology Service Line, Northern Light Cancer Care. “We are committed to caring for our community and are so pleased that our three new oncologists have joined us to share their expertise and help us continue to provide the care our patients expect and deserve.”

