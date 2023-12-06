BANGOR — Hillside Athletics is thrilled to announce the opening of a brand new premium multi-sport facility designed to cater to athletes, sports enthusiasts, and community members. This facility offers a wide range of top-of-the-line golf simulators and analytics technology equipment.

2 GolfZon simulators, winner of multiple, prestigious awards for their accurate data and high-quality play. Golfers can choose from over 200 golf courses around the world, or just practice in the driving range. With five hitting surfaces and auto tee ball retrieval, as close to real as it gets.

The facility also features two batting cages equipped with:

Trackman for precision analytics

HitTrax for real time data and a virtual, ballpark experience

iPitch Spinball pitching machine, used by 23 MLB teams, with customized pitches to imitate any pitcher

Stalker Radar, one of the most accurate radars to measure pitch speed.

Partnering with Trevor DeLaite, former pitcher at the University of Maine, for individual and group lessons.

Full turf rentals are available for all sports and even fitness trainers wanting to run a boot camp, pilates, or a boxing class. It’s also a great place for a birthday party or a team building event.

This multi-functional sports facility is a place where coaches, trainers, parents, and athletes can come and hone in on their skills, or just have fun, in a friendly non-competitive environment.

Learn more at hillsideathletics.com.