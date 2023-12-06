The Cianchette Brothers of Cianbro were honored along with Maine Celtics President Dajuan Eubanks and Robin Mullins of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber; silent auction raised money for the Lewiston Auburn Chamber’s small business relief fund

PORTLAND — On Tuesday, Nov. 28 the Maine State Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner and awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland. The Maine State Chamber paid tribute posthumously to Carl, Kenneth, Ival “Bud,” and Alton “Chuck” Cianchette, founders of the construction and construction services company Cianbro, for their business leadership and contributions to Maine’s economy, their dedication to Maine and the betterment of Maine people, and their commitment to public service and their communities.

The Maine State Chamber also presented the “Alton ‘Chuck’ Cianchette Business Hall of Fame” award to Maine Celtics President Dajuan Eubanks for his business and community leadership, and the “Dana F. Connors Chamber Professional of the Year” award to Robin Mullins for her leadership as president of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.

“The Maine State Chamber of Commerce was honored to celebrate such extraordinary Maine leaders at this year’s annual dinner meeting,” said Maine State Chamber President and CEO Patrick Woodcock. “Dajuan Eubanks, Robin Mullins, and the lives and legacies of the late Cianchette brothers –- Ken, Bud, Chuck, and Carl – are role models for all of us, especially when it comes to integrating public service and a commitment to Maine and Maine communities with a strong work ethic, respect for others, and business leadership – an ethos that is shared by businesses and individuals across our state.”

Over 450 people attended the event, including state legislators, government leaders, and more than 25 members of the Cianchette family. U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Gov. Janet Mills shared video messages paying tribute to the evening’s honorees.

The Cianchette family presented a video of the four founding brothers of Cianbro, “In Their Words.” The Maine State Chamber also debuted the latest edition of OneVoice Maine magazine, which pays tribute to the lives and legacies of the Cianchette brothers.

In honor of those impacted by the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston, Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shanna Cox led a moment of silence and announced the establishment of the LA Metro Chamber’s Small Business Relief Fund. The fund is a collaboration with BlueTriton Brands, owner of the Poland Spring brand, which has committed $500,000 to match corporate and community donations to help address the urgent need for immediate support for area businesses experiencing unprecedented losses in the wake of the mass shooting in Lewiston in October.

The Maine State Chamber also hosted a silent auction at the event to benefit the LA Metro Chamber’s Small Business Relief Fund.

Founded in 1889, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce is Maine’s largest business association, serving as The Voice of Maine Business on behalf of thousands of employers of all sizes and sectors across the state. The Maine State Chamber focuses on three pillars – Advocacy, Access, and Awareness – to advance a positive business climate and secure a strong state economy in which Maine businesses can compete and succeed. For more information, please visit www.mainechamber.org.