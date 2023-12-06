Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Since the Supreme Court allowed each state to regulate sports betting in 2018, there has been a rise in new gamblers. Instead of playing blackjack or roulette, these new gamblers bet directly from their phone on a surplus of betting sites.

With these new gamblers, the younger generation has been targeted the most. Sixty-seven percent of on-campus students in college are bettors, with 58 percent of these students having placed a wager at some point. Twenty percent of America’s male sports bettors spend a quarter of their income betting, and another 20 percent of men are in debt to sports betting. Students risk more of these dangers because of tight pockets and the later development of their prefrontal cortex in the brain, which operates decision-making and planning.

Though the growth of sports betting is unlikely to stop soon, it’s at least possible to avoid the risks. Tips with traditional gambling can also apply to sports betting: only bet for fun, expect losing with unfavorable and unpredictable odds against you, create and stick to a budget, and avoid chasing lost money. If signs of sports gambling addiction appear, it’s vital to gain assistance: seeking support networks, talking with trusted people or finding alternatives/activities are all ways to regain control.

With Maine’s legalization of sports betting, the younger generation risks developing destructive gambling habits. However, if we and our community can understand sports betting risks, we can make informed decisions and lessen the dangers of betting.

Albert Bai

Hermon