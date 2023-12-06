Bull moose spend most of their time in the mixed and hardwood stands of trees found in higher elevations of Maine, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Food is not as easy to find there, but that leaves the lower elevations where browse is more plentiful to the cows and calves.

Higher elevations also tend to be cooler in the summer.

Moose primarily eat the leaves and twigs of willow, aspen, birch, maple, pin cherry and mountain ash, plus balsam fir in the winter. They also eat pondweed and water lily, which satisfy some of their salt needs.

Moose, like many other animals, are most active at dusk and dawn, the department website said.

The state monitors Maine’s moose herd closely, especially for winter tick infestation, calf survival and brain worm. Biologists are working to understand how climate change and the proliferation of winter ticks could affect the stability of the herd’s population.

Do you have a photo or video to share from the great outdoors? Send it to jharris@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.” Want to share a hunting story with us? Text us at 207-990-8221.