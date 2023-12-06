Senior goalie Victor Ostman made 22 saves and the University of Maine’s hockey team received first-period goals from Felix Trudeau and Harrison Scott en route to a 3-1 victory over Union College on Wednesday night in Schenectady, New York.

UMaine, ranked eighth in the country, improved to 9-3-1 while Union fell to 7-7.

Trudeau scored his second goal of the season at the 2:45 mark with Ryan Hopkins picking up an assist.

Scott expanded the lead to 2-0 at the 13:41 mark with his second of the year. It was unassisted.

John Prokop scored a power play goal 6:01 into the third period off assists from Brandon Buhr and Caden Villegas. It was his fourth of the campaign.

But Josh Nadeau scored an empty-netter to secure the win with his brother, Bradly, and Lynden Breen earning assists. It was Josh Nadeau’s eighth.

Kyle Chauvette made 21 stops for Union.