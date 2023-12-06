The University of Maine men’s basketball team outdueled Boston University 74-65 on the road Wednesday night, improving to 7-4 for the first time since 2004-05.

It was a full-circle moment for second-year head coach Chris Markwood, who was a senior playing for the Black Bears in 2004.

Up 58-57 with five minutes to go, UMaine turned to leading scorers Peter Filipovity and Kellen Tynes to ice the game. The duo combined for UMaine’s final 16 points, including two rare Filipovity 3-pointers — his third and fourth of the season — and two smooth pull-up jumpers from Tynes to fend off a fierce BU comeback bid.

Midway through the first half, UMaine had taken the lead on an eight-minute, 18-3 run, but the Terriers clawed their way back in the second half, gradually negating an 11-point Black Bear lead.

The Terriers (3-6) shot a formidable 46.2 percent on Wednesday night, but UMaine’s defense didn’t allow a single field goal in the final 4:14 of play. The Black Bears disrupted BU’s rhythm all game, stealing the ball nine times and forcing 16 total turnovers.

UMaine’s defense is allowing just 63.8 points per game this season — second-best in the America East — and forcing 14.2 turnovers per game.

On offense, both Tynes (21 points) and Filipovity (20 points) shot above 50 percent from the field, and 80 percent from the stripe Sunday night. Sophomore point guard Jaden Clayton was UMaine’s leading assist man, with seven.