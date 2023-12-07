The Bangor Police Department has a new app that allows the public to submit anonymous tips.

The department announced the app, called Bangor PD and available via the Apple Store and Google Play, on Thursday afternoon. It is free to download.

The app allows users to submit anonymous tips to the department, including photos and videos, said Sgt. Jason McAmbley, the department’s public information officer. It also sends users crime alerts and community notifications, including storm warnings, parking bans and emergencies, he said.

The app is another way for Bangor police to collect helpful information from the public, and it allows the department to communicate with people more efficiently, McAmbley said. It is a project that has been in the works for more than a year, but it took time to find the right fit, including the developer and price, he said.

“The app is going to be useful for interaction during an urgent situation,” he said, like when police need to notify the public about an active shooter. “It’s more reliable than social media because people will get factual information. The turnaround is really quick, which is important.”

The app also allows users to connect with police in real time, McAmbley said. Officers can respond to a tip, though who sent it will remain anonymous, he said.

“We don’t know who we’re sending a message to, but they can respond to us if they are willing,” he said.

When users download the app, they are required to create an account. They will be asked to put in an email address, postal code and password, and they can select the type of alerts they receive.

When submitting an anonymous tip, users will need to enter a subject line, location and description. They are given the option to attach multiple photos or videos.

Even if Bangor residents and other users do not want to use the app to submit tips to police, they will likely find the alerts useful, McAmbley said. The app also provides the department’s phone number and directs users to its website and social media pages.

“It’s what everybody is doing,” he said about releasing the app. “It’s simple. It’s easy. It’s anonymous. And it’s efficient.”