Unfortunately for the rest of Class B North, reigning champion Orono is poised to go back-to-back.

The Red Riots have returned their synergistic trio of Pierce Walston, Ben Francis and Will Francis, and are coming off an invigorating title run on the gridiron — but that doesn’t mean they can’t be beaten.

Over in Ellsworth, the Eagles return explosive All-Maine first-teamer Chance Mercier, who averaged more than 27 points per game last year, on 61 percent shooting. The Eagles have a combined 44-4 record over the past two seasons — including an appearance in the 2021-22 state championship game — and will be prepared to see Orono come February.

“Last year we had the luxury of being under the radar; the focus was on Ellsworth and Old Town,” Orono head coach Ed Kohtala said. “Now, we’re the hunted ones.”

In addition to Orono and Ellsworth, Old Town and Caribou are also returning key players and could definitely make some noise in the tournament.

The Coyotes will have the formidable combo of guard Grayson Thibeualt (senior, All-Conference third-team) and 6-foot-4 forward Emmitt Byther (junior, All-Conference third-team), plus a jack-of-all-trades in senior Brendan Mahaney.

Meanwhile, the Vikings’ top two shot-takers from last year in Kaymen Sargent and Tristan Robbins will be back as juniors, highlighting a well-balanced and high-energy Caribou squad.

Class AA

Portland High School’s Kevin Rugabirwa dribbles around an Oxford Hills High School player at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

South Portland has emerged as the champion of Class AA Maine high school boys’ basketball the past two years — but the team’s crosstown rivals in the Cheverus Stags and Portland Bulldogs are ready to reclaim bragging rights this winter.

At Cheverus, head coach Richie Ashley will be working with a stacked group of kids, including junior Maine United guards Leo McNabb and Sammy Znamiman, as well as likely Mr. Maine Basketball candidate, guard Gio St. Onge. All three are crafty playmakers and are capable of scoring from around the floor. The Stags have been knocking on the door for a while now, and have elevated themselves to being this year’s favorite in AA North.

Right behind the Stags in the coaches’ preseason poll are the Portland Bulldogs, led by Mr. Maine Basketball candidate center Jeissey Khamis and senior guard Kevin Rugabirwa. Portland upset Teigan Pelletier and Oxford Hills in last year’s regional final, and are proven contenders for the state championship. If head coach Joe Russo can get big man Khamis’ passing and guard Rugabirwa’s scoring going in his offense, Portland could easily run away with the region.

Rounding out the AA North preseason poll is Windham, Edward Little, Lewiston, Oxford Hills and Bangor. Of these teams, the scrappy and well-balanced Windham Eagles could make a deep tournament run, but the others might be too young to make enough noise come February.

Oxford Hills’ go-to guy in Teigan Pelletier and Lewiston’s Yusuf Dakane transferred out of state this offseason.

Class A

Mt. Blue’s Evans Sterling (#5) attempts to dribble past Cony defender Alex Fournier (#4) during a Class A North quarterfinal game on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Augusta Civic Center. Credit: Josh O'Donnell / BDN

Class A North has two clear favorites in Hampden Academy and Messalonskee, but could still feature the most interesting regional title race this year.

“It’s going to be a crazy dogfight in the middle,” Scott Flagg of Brewer said. “Three through 10 could go a variety of different ways.”

The reigning state champion Witches, regional finalists Skowhegan and 2021 state champions Nokomis have all been gutted this offseason, with the graduation of top players in Brady Saunders (Brewer), Brock Flagg (Brewer), Adam Savage (Skowhegan) and Madden White (Nokomis).

Meanwhile, lower down on last year’s totem pole, Camden Hills and Mt. Blue are ready to make leaps this season, with All-Rookie Nolan Ames and senior sharpshooter Will Duke leading the Windjammers’ offense, and 6-foot-3 All-Conference first-teamer Evans Sterling loading up the Cougars’ stat sheet.

At the top, the battle between Messalonskee (three first-place votes in preseason poll) and Class A newcomers Hampden (seven first-place votes) will be equally as interesting.

The Eagles’ 6-foot-10 junior Merrick Smith continues to physically mature and add to his skill package, while the Broncos’ fearsome duo of four-year starters Zach McLaughlin and JJ Wolfington are primed to lead Hampden all the way.

Class C

Fort Kent’s Lance Gagnon (#22) tries to block a shot by George Stevens Academy’s Sol Lorio (#1) in second half action of a Class C North boys quarterfinal game Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Fort Kent won the game 38-36. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Class C North has long been considered wide open, and that’s especially the case this year.

Reigning regional champion and offensive locomotive Calais has graduated its starting five, Dexter’s 1,000-point scorer Will Kusnierz has also graduated, and post-pandemic powerhouse Machias has joined the fray from Class D.

“It’s going to be a lot different this year,” head coach Dwayne Carter of George Stevens Academy said. “The best teams will be whoever develops their young players the fastest.”

In Blue Hill, the Eagles will be led by senior guard and scoring specialist Patrick Dagan. Dagan can do it himself from anywhere on the court, but GSA is also deep enough to “win by committee,” Carter said.

Meanwhile, Calais has reloaded with a new big three in Jeremy Turner, Kaden Small and Kaeson Dana, and Machias’ Mickey Fitzsimmons will highlight a high-energy, young Bulldog corps aiming for their third consecutive regional final appearance.

Reigning No. 2 seed Fort Kent and No. 3 seed Dexter shouldn’t be counted out either, considering their records of 35-7 and 31-8, respectively, over the past two years.

Class D

Bangor, Maine — February 25, 2023 — Southern Aroostook’s Dylan Burpee (#5) puts up a shot over Machias defender Mickey Fitzsimmons (#24) in first half action of the Class D North boys regional championship game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

In Class D, the name of the game is beating the Southern Aroostook Warriors.

Led by 6-foot-2 senior guard Dylan Burpee — and formerly his older brother and 1,000 point scorer Hunter Burpee — the Warriors have won back-to-back state championships in convincing fashion, and are on track to make it three in a row.

“Dylan’s a pure shooter, with an incredible work ethic,” Southern Aroostook Athletic Director Cliff Urquhart said. “He has the ability to stop-and-pop, leaps out of the gym and can see the open player.”

With regional finalists Machias being elevated to Class C this offseason, it will be up to regional semifinalists Bangor Christian and Schenck to try to stop Burpee and the Warriors — and the Patriots definitely have the players to do it.

Led by senior backcourt duo Jalen Reed and Conrad Straubel, Bangor Christian’s record has gone from 1-17 in 2019-20 to 15-5 in 2022-23, and will probably continue to improve this winter. Reed (20.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 steals per game last year) and Straubel (4.7 assists, 3.3 steals per game) are fantastic two-way players that have played key roles in Bangor Christian’s stingy defense.