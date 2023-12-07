Brewer Deputy Mayor and City Councilor Jerry Goss has died, Sen. Susan Collins said in a press release Thursday.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of my friend, Brewer Deputy Mayor Jerry Goss,” Collins said. “After serving as principal of Brewer High School for 15 years, he continued to dedicate his life to serving Brewer and the surrounding communities. Jerry always did what he felt was right, and he helped make Brewer a wonderful place to live. I will miss him.”

No additional information on the cause of Goss’ death was immediately available.

Goss spent 33 years as a teacher and assistant principal, serving at Joseph A. Leonard Jr. High in Old Town for 18 years, according to a bio on the city’s website.

He retired in 2002 and served on the Brewer High School District Trustees, was co-chair of the Eastern Maine BCD Basketball Tournament and president of Rocky Knoll Golf Country Club in Orrington.

He was serving his second term on the Brewer City Council.