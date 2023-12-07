A man accused of killing another man in Fairfield last week claims he thought the victim was a sex offender, according to court documents.

Raheem Goodwin, 22, has been charged with murder for the death of 62-year-old Edwin Weeks of Fairfield.

Goodwin’s girlfriend said that Goodwin had assaulted Weeks in the days before the killing because he thought Weeks was a sex offender, but, according to the state, he was not, according to an affidavit.

The girlfriend also believes Weeks paid Goodwin for sex and that Goodwin’s drug use made him hear voices.

Goodwin is being held without bail.