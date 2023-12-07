A 40-year-old woman died on Wednesday evening after the truck camper she was in caught fire.

The Harrington Fire Department was called to 19 Becky Lane in Harrington at about 7:32 p.m. where they found the truck camper on fire and a deceased person inside believed to be 40-year-old Carol Curtis, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The property did not belong to Curtis, the fire marshal’s office said, but she had been living in the camper there with permission.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.