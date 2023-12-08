CNA students at Waldo County Technical Center had the opportunity to practice their skills on fellow students and staff members at last week’s health fair that took place in WCTC’s CNA program.

According to the CNA instructor Fran Conlon the objective of the health fair was for students to increase proficiency in taking vital signs and blood pressure reading skills. The event allowed students to practice these skills on people other than classmates prior to attending clinical rotations, which begin in January at Harbor Hill nursing home and Waldo County General Hospital.

Sara Jo Richeson, a CNA student and senior at Belfast Area High School stated, “The health fair benefited not only students and staff, but the CNA students as well, because they got to practice their skills”.

There are currently 14 students enrolled in WCTC’s CNA program. Upon completion of the course, students will leave with CNA certifications.