We see acts of kindness in our community every day, whether it’s organized giving campaigns in small towns, or it’s people volunteering with charitable organizations to help those less fortunate.

But for every good deed done in public, there are more — probably countless more — done in private. Especially around the holidays.

Sometimes it’s as simple as anonymously donating a few dollars to a fundraising campaign for someone going through a medical crisis. Sometimes it’s shoveling the snow for a neighbor without being asked, or buying children’s gifts for a local family going through a rough patch. And sometimes it’s life-changing, like saving a life or coming to someone’s aid in their hour of need.

We want to know what the nicest thing anybody has ever done for you, or for someone you know, during the holidays. It could be tiny. It could be big. No matter the size or impact, it’s truly the thought that counts.

Many people don’t want recognition for the kind things they’ve done. And some who are the recipients of that kindness want to shout that person’s good deeds from the rooftops. We’ll leave it up to you to decide how much identifying information you want to share.

We’ll collect all the best stories and share them with you next week.

You can either fill out the form below, send an email to eburnham@bangordailynews.com or leave a note in the comments. We’ll see them.

Happy holidays to you and yours. Kindness is the best gift of all.