The Holden Police Department started another year of 25 Days of Kindness on Friday — its first without founder Chief Chris Greeley.

Holden’s 25 Days of Kindness started around six years ago with a few hundred dollars and Greeley’s desire to help the community. He would help people fill their oil tanks, pay their rent or bring them gifts, his wife Donna Greeley said. The police department spends the first 25 days of December financially helping out community members.

And though Greeley died unexpectedly in March, Holden police didn’t let the tradition end. The department has raised more $20,000 already this year and expects to raise more for 25 Days of Kindness, Chief Eddie Benjamin said.

Donna Greeley, and her son, Cole Greeley, knocked on doors Friday, handing out boxes of food and $25 gift cards to Hannaford or G&M Family Market. It’s a little surreal to be helping with 25 Days of Kindness without Greeley, she said. It was always something he believed in and cared deeply about.

The town’s “Welcome to Holden” sign on Route 1A now reads in part, “Home of Chris Greeley’s 25 Days of Kindness.” Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

“I know how much this meant to him and how much he believed in it and he loved doing it,” Donna Greeley said.

The food donation is very much appreciated, Holden Square Apartments resident Fran Wegner said. She said she isn’t able to travel to see her family in New Jersey this year, so the donation made her happy.

Holden Town Manager Benjamin Breadmore (right) and Chief Eddie Benjamin help deliver boxes of food to the residents of Holden Square Apartments as the Holden Police Department kicked off another year of 25 Days of Kindness on Friday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

G&M Family Market collected food donations in a large sleigh at its store, and it matched all of the donations. Customers filled the sleigh once and are working to fill it again.

The Holden Fire Department sold “Chris Greeley End of Watch” bracelets to remember him. One resident had bought two bracelets because she remembered Greeley and liked how he helped the community.

The fire department raised $7,000 through the bracelet sales and donated it to 25 Days of Kindness.

“It’s a good day for us and for the residents,” Benjamin said. “We just lit a smile on people’s faces and the positive impact. It’s priceless.”

Merle “Cookie” Brown thanks Holden Police Chief Eddie Benjamin upon receiving food and a Hannaford gift card as part of the Holden Police Department’s 25 Days of Kindness, which was founded by the late Chief Chris Greeley. “I think it’s wonderful and I was hoping they would carry on in the giveaways,” Brown said. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Another resident donated his $25 gift card back to 25 Days of Kindness to help others. He knew Greeley and loved him, the resident said.

“You get something, you always give back,” said the resident, who declined to share his name.

Holden police have numerous surprises lined up for this year’s 25 Days of Kindness. The department is also doing things such as helping to pay for residents’ heating oil, Benjamin said.

“He is here looking, watching, critiquing, laughing at me, I’m sure,” Donna Greeley said with a laugh about her late husband. “Laughing at all of us. He kept everybody laughing and he made people feel good.”

Donna Greeley and her son Cole Greeley delivered boxes of food and Hannaford gift cards to residents of Holden Square Apartments on Upper Dedham Road Friday, carrying on her late husband’s 25 Days of Kindness program. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

