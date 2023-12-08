A Maine man, who was out on bail, has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in South Portland.

According to police, 30-year-old Mohamud Abdullahi of Buxton went into a home on South Kelsey St. in South Portland on Sunday, threatened the people inside with a firearm, and demanded money.

At the time of the home invasion, police said Abdullahi was out on $10,000 cash bail after being arrested on Nov. 22 for allegedly firing shots on Commercial Street in Portland and then spitting in an officer’s face in South Portland while police were trying to arrest him.

On Thursday, police said they saw Abdullahi in a vehicle on Buchanan St. in South Portland and tried to stop him.

He refused to stop, and a chase ensued. Abdullahi later abandoned his car in the Munjoy Hill area of Portland, according to police.

He was eventually found on Thames Street in Portland and arrested.

Police said they then searched a home on Buchanan Street where Abdullahi had been staying.

Following the search, police arrested 39-year-old Nur Hiss. He was allegedly in possession of eight grams of fentanyl. Hiss was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs.