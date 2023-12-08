Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The annual Holiday Love Lights Tree lighting ceremony was held at the First Church of Belfast on Dec. 3. Our new pastor, the Rev. Josh Fitterling, read the names of loved ones who are deceased yet are fondly remembered by church and community members. Hearing the sound of a loved one’s name is especially meaningful during the holidays — when we often miss them the most.

The Love Lights Tree shines for all to enjoy. The twinkling lights share a holiday glow of kindness, remembrance and comfort. The tree honors our loved ones who mean so much to us all. We invite the community at large to visit our tree — and remember your loved ones — in front of the First Church along Church Street in Belfast.

We extend our thanks to those who “purchased” a love light with a donation in memory of their loved one. The funds raised are used by the church to assist our community members in need. Your belief and support of this project is greatly appreciated. We wish everyone a joyous holiday and a prosperous new year — may you continue to enjoy the spirit of love and light!

Meredith Lang

Jan Banks

The Rev. Josh Fitterling

The First Church of Belfast

Holiday Love Lights Tree Committee

Belfast