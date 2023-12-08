The Hampden and Brewer boys basketball teams showed out for their fans on Friday night, with the Broncos ousting the reigning champs 64-49 in front of a jam-packed crowd at Brewer High School.

Facing a 36-20 deficit coming out of halftime, Brewer went on a 19-4 run to bring it within one possession by the end of the third quarter, before Hampden senior Zach McLaughlin exploded for 16 fourth-quarter points to slam the door shut on the Witches.

“It felt so good — it meant everything to me and my teammates,” four-year Hampden starter and Mr. Basketball candidate McLaughlin said. “I’ve been waiting to get that win for the past three years.”

It was a statement game for both sides, with Class A North favorites Hampden snapping a six-game losing streak versus Brewer, and the Witches showing that they haven’t lost their step since graduating their star-studded starting five last spring.

“The loss is kind of upsetting, but we proved we can play with the top dogs,” junior shooting guard Steven Youngs said. “In the third quarter we stepped up and locked in — at our peak we were playing really well.”

Brewer’s Cayen Philbrick and Hampden’s Zach McLaughlin tip off in the season opener in Brewer on Friday. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Youngs and junior Charlie Brydges combined for 21 second-half points for the Witches — and 29 on the night — but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with McLaughlin and fellow four-year starter JJ Wolfington, who combined for 49 points on Friday night.

The experience and physicality of McLaughlin and Wolfington are a big reason why Hampden was voted the top team in Class A North this preseason and was able to break away from Brewer in the fourth quarter. McLaughlin shot 0-for-6 in the third, but the duo ramped it up in crunch time to score 20 of Hampden’s final 24 points.

“Brewer showed resolve in the third quarter, but Zach and JJ did a great job in the fourth quarter,” longtime Hampden head coach Russ Bartlett said. “As soon as Zach made one, I felt pretty confident he’d close the game out, and he did.”

On defense, the lanky Henaghen brothers came up big for Hampden Friday night, combining for four blocks and three steals. Down low, Brewer countered with 6-foot-5 senior Cayen Philbrick, who logged three blocks, three offensive rebounds and six points.

Brewer junior Jake Perry also scored seven points, and Hampden junior Aiden Kochendoerfer scored nine.

Hampden’s Liam Heneghen blocks Brewer’s Charles Brydges layup during the season opener on Friday in Brewer. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Next up, Hampden will play Skowhegan (1-0) on the road Tuesday night at 6:30, and Brewer will host rivals Bangor (0-1) at the same date and time.