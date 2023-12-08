Cooper and Ace Flagg’s Montverde Academy basketball team is competing in Las Vegas this weekend, and the games will be broadcast nationally.

On Friday at 11 p.m., No. 1 Montverde (Florida) will clash with reigning national champions No. 3 Link Academy (Missouri) on ESPNU. Then on Saturday at 4:45 p.m., Montverde will play No. 9 AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) on the NBA App.

Montverde’s two-game slate is part of the inaugural Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Scholastic Showcase, in which five of the nation’s best high school teams will compete.

Montverde’s games will be played in front of NBA scouts at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, and at the Las Vegas Aces’ headquarters on Saturday. The Showcase was organized by Nike and the NBA to help promote the country’s top prospects, and build hype around the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament championship taking place at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Cooper, Ace and Montverde are off to a perfect 7-0 start to the season, with dominant wins over No. 4 Columbus (Florida) and No. 6 IMG (Florida) last week.

Cooper is averaging 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, two steals and 1.7 blocks per game.