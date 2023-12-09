PORTLAND – KeyBank announces that Maine Commercial Banking Leader Colin March’s role has been expanded to include leadership of commercial banking and payments solutions activities throughout Key’s northern New England region, including Boston. He now will oversee a team of commercial bankers and payments advisors responsible for supporting the banking and treasury management needs of companies with annual revenues over $10 million in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and eastern Massachusetts.

“At KeyBank, we are making it easier for our commercial clients to do business with us through more integrated, simplified relationship teams that are delivering a more consistent banking experience across the New England region,” said March. “We are also offering our commercial capabilities to a broader subset of businesses, including those with $10 million or more in revenues.”

March has served as Maine’s commercial banking sales leader since September 2022, when he joined the bank from TD Bank. He began his professional career with Morgan Stanley in London, ascending to Vice President of its Global Capital Markets division during his tenure. He then joined Citigroup as a director in its commodities division, serving energy companies out of both London and Houston. A native of Maine, March returned to his hometown of Falmouth in 2019 to join TD Bank’s commercial lending team.

March received a bachelor’s degree from American University and a master of international affairs from Columbia University. He is active with the United Way of Southern Maine and serves on the boards of Waynflete School in Portland, Ogunquit Museum of American Art, Maine & Co, North Atlantic Capital, and CEI Ventures.