Maine State Police closed part of Interstate 95 in Penobscot County early Saturday afternoon after black ice caused what they described as “a large number of crashes” on the highway.

The agency posted a notice of the closure on its Facebook page at around 1 p.m. The crashes generally were on the southbound side of the interstate between Plymouth and Pittsfield, police said.

“The interstate has been closed from mile marker 174 south until roads can be treated,” Maine State Police said. “It is currently impassable. Please avoid this route if possible.”

Southbound vehicles are being diverted from the interstate at exit 174, where Route 69 crosses I-95 between Carmel and Winterport, police said.