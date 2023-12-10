One person died Sunday afternoon in a one-car crash in Steuben in which the vehicle went airborne and struck a tree, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Speed appeared to be a factor in the 1:30 p.m. crash, said Shannon Moss, public information officer for the department.

The driver lost control of the 2013 Chevy Malibu while southbound on Unionville Road when the vehicle crested a hill and went airborne. The car hit a large tree on the passenger side, she said.

Police found the passenger dead at the crash scene, Moss said. Police are withholding the person’s name pending notification of the next of kin.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, she said.