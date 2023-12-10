Fire damaged a house on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington Sunday afternoon, according to the Brewer Fire Department.

No one was home when the house caught fire. The cause is still under investigation, Brewer Fire said.

The call came in at 12:42 p.m. at Brewer. Orrington firefighters, who were first to arrive, saw heavy smoke and active fire on the first floor, the Brewer department said.

Brewer Fire Department assisted Orrington at this fire Sunday on Swett’s Pond Road. Courtesy of Brewer Fire Department

A second alarm was sounded to call for more firefighters. The fire spread to the second floor of the house, the Brewer department said.

The fire was under control by 2:15 p.m.

While the primary Brewer crew was at Swetts Pond Road, the off-duty personnel staffing the station responded to a cardiac arrest call, the Brewer department said.