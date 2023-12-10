PORTLAND, Maine — Our Weather Authority is tracking a storm bringing rain, high winds, snow, and minor coastal flooding from Sunday night until Monday morning.

High winds will be the primary threat. For southern and central Maine, expect strong winds from the south and gusts between 40 and 55 mph. Midcoast and Downeast should prepare for gusts between 55 and 65 mph.

The strongest winds will be between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday. Power outages are very likely, for the coast and central Maine.

High wind watches and warnings go into effect beginning Sunday evening.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for towns/cities in coastal/interior Cumberland, Androscoggin, Kennebec, coastal/interior Waldo, coastal York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, and Knox Counties beginning late Sunday night until Monday afternoon. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph are expected with gusts up to 60 mph.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties, which includes winds from the south at 30 to 50 mph and gusts potentially up to 70 mph. This begins from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Precipitation will be found along the moving cold front. Expect light rain along western Maine by 1:30 p.m. Sunday that will intensify throughout the afternoon. Heavier showers are to begin after midnight on Monday and will last throughout Monday morning.

Snow begins to disperse as temperatures in the mountains fall below freezing. The snow that does fall, will be on the wet, heavy snow.

By the Monday morning commute, roads will be wet and slick. Heavier showers can be found in Midcoast and Downeast. Temps will be in the upper-30s, near 40 degrees. The rain will taper off to the east by afternoon.

Rainfall will be one of the primary concerns, with amounts between 1 and 3 inches. The heaviest rain will be on the coast, which will lead to localized urban and stream flooding.

Flood watches are expected for western, southern, and coastal Maine.

Waves are forecasted to be 14 to 19 feet, and the flood stage is around 9.9 feet.