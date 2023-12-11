BELFAST — Belfast’s burgeoning community of swing dance enthusiasts is gearing up for another RUMPUS to dance the dark days of winter goodbye! Dancers of all ages, cultures, identifications, and abilities are invited to join a community swing dance happening on Saturday, Dec. 16. The organizers have moved this month’s dance to a new location with a larger dance floor due to the overwhelming success of the November “Rumpus at the Bazz” that was held at the Belfast Maskers’ theater.

RUMPUS FOR THE SOUL(STICE) will be a DJ’d dance featuring great swing jazz, blues, and soul music and will be held at the First Church in Belfast located at 8 Court Street. It will kick off with a 6:30–7:30 p.m. lesson for people new to Lindy Hop or needing a refresher. The lesson will be taught by celebrated veteran dancers/teachers Bethany Powell and Stefan Durham who earned their reputation as expert Lindy Hop dancers and teachers over years of competing, performing, and teaching at events throughout the U.S. and in Europe. Social dancing will follow from 7:30-10 p.m. Admission is $15 per dancer.



The community dance is organized by Juliane Dow of Belfast Swings! For more information about Belfast Swings! and the events it hosts, email belfastswing@gmail.com or join the Belfast Swing! Facebook group.