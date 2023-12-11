January is Get Organized & Be Productive (GO) Month and Finely Sorted Organizing, a member of the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals, will participate in the national initiative by hosting Declutter Together Virtually for four Thursdays in January from 6:30-7:30 p.m., free to the public, to help members of the community get their homes organized. For more, go to

https://calendly.com/finelysorted/go-month-declutter-together-virtually

