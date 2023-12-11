Bangor has lifted a downtown parking ban near the Kenduskeag Stream for possible flooding after high tide passed on Monday morning.

The ban was issued for downtown Bangor in areas on both sides of the stream, the city wrote in a notification sent Sunday afternoon. That included parking areas adjacent to the canal, such as behind the Pickering Square garage, Merchants Plaza, Bangor Savings Bank and Camden National Bank.

The city lifted the ban shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

The city restricted parking out of an abundance of caution after Maine was hit with heavy rains, high winds and flooding over the weekend.