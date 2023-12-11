Heavy rain and gusty winds will wrap up Monday morning, and mountain snow will wind down as well heading into the afternoon.

Quiet weather will arrive for Tuesday and looks to continue for nearly a week.

Rainfall will total 2 to 4 inches, with some isolated higher amounts, by the time it ends late this morning.

Some minor flooding is possible on area streams and rivers, with ponding on roads possible as well through the morning.

Credit: CBS 13

Watch for standing water through the morning hours.

Shifts east in the track of the storm have kept the worst of the winds heading toward Down East and into Atlantic Canada. Other than some stray strong gusts, winds are not a major factor with the storm on Monday.

Snow will also taper off through the day near the Maine-Canada border.

Snow totals in the higher elevations could approach or exceed 12 inches.

Beyond Monday, much quieter weather looks to return to Maine for the rest of this week.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday also looks mostly quiet, although a few flurries or snow showers are possible heading into the afternoon, especially in the mountains. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 30s.

Credit: CBS 13

Thursday will be the coldest day this week. Highs will be below freezing for most, from 20s to around the freezing mark across the state with plenty of sun.

Mainly sunny skies will continue through the end of the week. Highs will be back in the 40s by Friday, and 40s continue into the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.