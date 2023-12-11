Today is Monday. Temperatures will begin in the 40s across much of the state and drop throughout the day. Heavy rain is expected to taper off later this morning. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Despite public perception, residents often derided as “NIMBYs” — or “not in my backyard” activists — most often have little power to stop big changes.

It’s been a tense month at Wiscasset Middle High School. Students have walked out. Teachers have threatened to quit. School board meetings have been packed. Accusations have flown on social media.

Canada’s weaker dollar helps exporters because U.S. buyers can get more Canadian potatoes for every dollar they’d spend stateside.

The Dec. 21 vote will come after months of passionate debate and feedback on the plan the Natural Resources Council of Maine and several allies proposed this summer.

Hancock County is not alone in trying to figure out how to provide adequate police coverage while fewer and fewer qualified candidates are applying for available police jobs.

“There will be a lot of angry people [next November] and we need to be prepared for that,” said Interim Town Manager Alan Mulherin.

In other Maine news …

One person dies in Steuben crash after car goes airborne

Orrington home damaged in Sunday fire

Student-led march stops outside Angus King’s Brunswick home to demand Gaza ceasefire

‘Yellowstone’ series is creating demand for beaver pelts

Student health clinics expanding to Old Town and Bangor schools

Inside the Strange Maine store where VHS tapes still reign supreme

7 Maine hikes with beautiful views during winter