Just because the leaves have fallen and the temperatures have dropped, doesn’t mean there isn’t any opportunity to see some beautiful views this winter.

There are a number of trails, of all skill levels, across the state to help you beat the winter blues. We’ve gathered some suggestions that will take you to picturesque outlooks and offer spectacular wildlife watching opportunities.

Easiest Hikes

Foothills Land Conservancy

Wilton, Franklin County

A bridge connects the two fields that span the 1 1/2 mile trail network at the Foothills Land Conservancy trails in Wilton. Courtesy of Sarah Sindo

The Foothills Land Conservancy is an advocacy and conservation-based nonprofit organization that aims to “ensure and enhance public access and opportunities for recreation in Maine’s High Peaks,” according to Outdoors Contributor Sarah Sindo.

The trails can be navigated by cross-country ski, but are snowshoe-packed and depending on conditions, snowshoes or simple boots with good grip may be a better option. With bird feeders scattered throughout the trails, there’s plenty of wildlife activity to take in as you navigate the 1 ½ mile route. Suitable for rookies or trailhounds alike.

Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge East Loring Division

Limestone, Aroostook County

Francine Boody of New Sweden enjoys an afternoon ski at the Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge in Limestone. Courtesy of Kathryn Olmstead

Taking up 7,750 acres in Aroostook County, and including part of the former Loring Air Force Base, the Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge has more than 13 miles of trails. The trails are split between the East Loring Division and the Greenlaw Brook Division, with 8.4 miles of trails in the East Loring Division.

Of the miles of trails at the refuge, Aislinn Sarnacki recounts that the Don Lima Trail, which forms a 1.2 mile loop, is one of the most popular. Along the trail are detailed displays with text and illustrations of important local flora and fauna, which are abundant. The refuge trails are open to the public seven days a week, from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, and are suitable for all skill levels.

Moderate Hikes

Young Tunk Mountain

Cherryfield, Washington County

Aislinn Sarnacki snowshoes to the top of a hill that locals call Young Tunk Mountain in Cherryfield in this 2016 file photo. Courtesy of Derek Runnells.

Young Tunk Mountain is popular in the summertime for its location in the heart of blueberry country, but its bald granite summit provides wraparound views of the surrounding towns year-round.

The rise stands at just over 550 feet above sea level and is colloquially called the “Top of the World” for its views of its namesake Tunk Mountain to the northwest, as well as Humpback Mountain. Out and back, the hike is about 1.4 miles, and is suitable for most levels of hiking skill.

Eagle Rock

Big Moose Township, Piscataquis County

Aislinn Sarnacki’s dog Juno looks out at the view from Eagle Rock on Nov. 2, in the Moosehead Lake Region. Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Eagle Rock is quite a popular hiking spot that offers spectacular views year-round, judging by columnist Aislinn Sarnacki’s numerous reviews of the trails. Located in a fairly secluded section of Piscataquis County, the 3.7-mile Eagle Rock Trail takes trekkers up a hill that’s considered the far western tip of Big Moose Mountain.

At the summit is an impressive outcropping that provides a 360-degree view of the area. As Sarnacki recounted in her most recent column on the trail, moose make appearances in the area and you’re likely to encounter numerous other forms of wildlife. With a gradual uphill climb, the trail is suitable for most moderately active people.

Pleasant Lake Preserve

Stetson, Penobscot County

A sign on Route 143 in Stetson marks the drive leading to the parking lot of Pleasant Lake Preserve. Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

The Pleasant Lake Preserve property features 1.8 miles of hiking trails, winding through forested wetlands to the edge of Pleasant Lake. The area is open to hunting and fishing, although motorized vehicles are not allowed in the area, so if you plan to bring your dog you may want to bundle them up in blaze orange, depending on the time of year.

A fern stands out against the fresh white snow on the path leading into Pleasant Lake Preserve on Dec. 28, 2015, in Stetson. Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

With 1.8 miles of hiking trails throughout the preserve, Aislinn Sarnacki recounts seeing plenty of birds and a variety of different animal tracks – all good signs you could see some interesting wildlife. The main pathway takes trekkers down a long, gradual hill before weaving throughout the forest into a wetland area, and is a moderately easy hiking experience.

For Experienced Hikers

Sargent Mountain

Acadia National Park, Hancock County

Snow and ice coat evergreens along the Sargent Mountain South Ridge Trail on Jan. 17 in Acadia National Park. Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Sargent Mountain is Acadia National Park’s second-tallest mountain, with its peak measuring to 1,373 feet above sea level. The mountain itself is home to a number of intersecting trails, so you’re advised by outdoorswoman Sarnacki to take a look through Acadia’s trail maps before planning your ascent.

Hikers will have ample opportunity to take in the views around them as they hike up Sargent, although the shortest route to trek out-and-back will cover about 3 ½ miles. It is a rather strenuous ascent, and is recommended for those who have some experience with winter hiking.

Megunticook Mountain

Camden, Knox County

The ocean lookout at Megunticook in fall and winter.

While this hike isn’t for beginners, it does offer a delightful panoramic view of the area once you reach the summit. Located in the heart of Camden Hills State Park, Mount Megunticook is the highest of the Camden Hills rising to 1,385 feet above sea level.

To start your ascent, you can either start at the Mount Megunticook Trail or at the Nature Trail. The mountain is criss-crossed by several hiking and multi-use trails, so a park-provided trail map will come in handy.

