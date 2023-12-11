Orono residents will vote in March 2024 on whether to move the town’s annual municipal election, historically held in March, to November.

During talks over the past few months, most Orono town councilors appeared in favor of the election date change, which requires an amendment to the town charter.

Those in support have suggested the change could increase overall voter turnout and improve voter access for University of Maine students. Now the decision will be up to residents.

During a meeting Monday night, councilors voted 5-2 to put the issue before them March 5, 2024, with Chairperson Geoff Wingard and Vice Chairperson Leo Kenney opposed.

“I am very excited to see this go forward to referendum,” Councilor Sonja Birthisel said. “It’s something that I promised to do for students who are engaged as I was running for office, and I’m really grateful to see it moving forward.”

Only one resident spoke during Monday’s public hearing, urging the council to move the election to June instead of November. This is not the first time Orono has considered changing its election date, and others voiced their opinions during an initial hearing last month.

This is the perfect issue to go to referendum because the council has heard voices on all sides of the debate, Councilor Sarah Marx said.

When residents show up to vote on March 5, they will be asked if the town shall approve amendments to the municipal charter, which will be explained on the ballot.

If the date change passes, the charter would allow the annual municipal election to coincide with federal and state general elections normally held the first Tuesday of November. Orono would hold two annual elections, instead of three currently, according to language approved Monday.

The election date change would extend the term limits of some town councilors and RSU 26 school board members. Terms set to expire in March 2025 would last through November 2025.

The proposed change aims to boost voter turnout. In March of last year, voters amended the charter so that election day didn’t have to be only on the second Tuesday of March but could be 30 days before or after. In a summary that will appear on the ballot, the town says March is historically worse for voter turnout, and some councilors have questioned whether the timing ensures that voters are notified and able to participate in a standalone election.

Ahead of the council’s vote Monday, Wingard said he was reluctant to support the referendum because it is valuable to have a local election held separately, and there is plenty of noise surrounding other elections.

“I’m a history teacher, and I value the traditions that develop within communities,” he said. “I am hesitant to homogenize our experience in Orono merely for convenience. It’s OK that democracy takes work.”

Kenney does not think the date change will bring about more engagement in municipal elections, he said.

“I think we shouldn’t even be sending this out,” he said. “I don’t think it’s an issue. It introduces a lot of randomness into our local elections.”

With roughly 11,000 registered voters in Orono, an average of about 500 vote in municipal elections, which is low, Councilor Rob Laraway said.

“I really appreciate everybody bringing up their voices on both sides of this,” he said. “This is worth us debating and discussing.”

Orono’s upcoming municipal election will be held in conjunction with the state’s presidential primary on March 5, 2024. Terms for three of the councilors are set to expire in 2024.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the council chambers at 59 Main St., Orono. More information is available on the town’s website.