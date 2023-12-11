Police on Monday identified the driver of a fatal single-car crash in Steuben, Sunday.

Cole Merchant, 17, of Sullivan, a passenger in the vehicle, was killed in the crash. The driver, 18-year-old Chase Atwater of Steuben survived.

According to Maine State Police, troopers responded to the crash on Unionville Road on Sunday at about 1:30 p.m. In their investigation, they learned that the vehicle, a 2013 Chevy Malibu, was traveling south on Unionville Road when it came over a hill and went airborne. The driver lost control and the car hit a large tree on the passenger side.

Merchant was pronounced dead at the scene. Atwater suffered minor injuries and was brought to a local hospital. Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but they believe speed was a factor.