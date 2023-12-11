Multiple police agencies are engaged in an armed standoff in Thomaston that started Monday morning and is expected to continue into the evening.

Stephen James Little, 35, allegedly started the standoff at 352 Pleasant St. after police responded to a call that he had assaulted his sister and one other person at her residence early Monday morning, according to The Courier Gazette.

Little’s sister and the other person have reportedly been escorted out of the house, and he is now alone and refusing police commands to leave. Little was just released from prison last week after serving a 30-month sentence for domestic violence aggravated assault, The Courier Gazette reported.

During an interview at the scene of the standoff, Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said he expects the standoff to continue for some time. They’re attempting to persuade Little to come out of the house without any force. Police have attempted communications with Little several times, but he has not yet responded.

Thomaston and Rockland EMS workers are on standby in case anything happens, but there are so far no reported injuries, Hoppe said.

The street is short, Hoppe said, so local traffic is able to get in and out of the police barrier.